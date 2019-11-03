|
|
Up to $100,000 REWARD for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the cowardly murderers of our beloved son and brother DPD OFFICER KEVIN BRAME, 6 Years Service Injustice Lingers Still - After 20 Years! On 11/1/1999, Dayton, Ohio Police Officer Kevin Brame was gunned down, outside the home of his estranged wife, after just returning his son and stepson to her house. He had no idea there was someone else waiting for him, hiding behind some bushes. Kevin was shot from behind, by a shotgun blast, the victim of a pre-meditated, cowardly killing. Kevin was just 31 years old, a great father, a terrific son and brother, with a bright future. A dedicated police officer, Kevin deserves justice, too long denied. Should we just pray for justice and leave the rest to God? Hebrews 11:33 tells us that WE are God's hands for dispensing justice, and God uses us to "administer justice." We have to "walk our talk" and put our prayers into action. Please Read Kevin's story, www.justiceforkevinbrame.com With YOUR help this brutal crime CAN be solved. Contact Homicide Squad 937-333-7109 or [email protected] Anonymous Tips at 937-222-STOP and at www.justiceforkevinbrame.com PLEASE END THE SILENCE! END THE INJUSTICE!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019