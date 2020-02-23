|
TWENTY-ONE Missed Birthdays Still NO Justice! DPD Officer Kevin Brame February 21, 1968 -November 1, 1999 Kevin was a wonderful son, brother and father. He was brutally assassinated by cowards, shot from behind under cover of darkness. In his short life, Kevin touched many lives, but he had so much more to give. To paraphrase the words of Whittier, "For of all sad words of tongue or pen, 'The saddest are these: What might have been!'" Friday would have been Kevin's 52th birthday. Dearest Kevin, our hearts break for the horror you suffered at the hands of these demons, but you are remembered with so much love. We celebrate the blessing of your life and time shared with you. You are deeply missed, but truly you are always with us. We talk about you, remember the good times, and we pray for your justice and our peace. We will not give up. We continue to hope those with information will finally be moved to DO THE RIGHT THING and come forward to hasten that day when those who took your precious life will stand before man and God to answer for their heinous crime. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words still ring true today, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Please call the DPD Cold Case Unit at 333-7109 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP if you have any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of these miscreants. A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered. Mom, Kerry, Karen Susan and Ronald The Family and Friends of Kevin Brame
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020