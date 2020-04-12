Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
CARMODY, Kevin L. Age 67, passed away unexpectedly, on March 26, 2020. Kevin was born in Carrollton, IL to the late Robert and Betty (Kallas) Carmody. He grew up in Belleville, IL and graduated from Belleville West HS, class of 1970. Kevin excelled as an appliance repairman for many years before moving to the Dayton area to pursue a career in real estate. He quickly settled in to what would become a successful career in mortgage banking for over 30 years. Kevin was not only passionate and knowledgeable in his industry, but also in the fixing and repairing of all things. From a young age, Kevin enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands. This led to a lifetime of helping others with his gift. There is nothing Kevin wouldn't do to assist others in their problems and projects, no matter the time of day or his own personal situation. He would always be there to lend a helping hand and endless wisdom. Kevin will be remembered as a kind, caring person with a sharp wit and a deep commitment to his family. Above all else, he loved witnessing his loved ones' lives and found joy in being a part of their stories and celebrations. He was a great father, a great man, and a great friend. He will be missed beyond words. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Wayne Carmody. He is survived by his daughters, Rachel (Kurt Kuschnerus) Carmody and Kelly (Matt) Raeber; grandchildren Conor (Christa), Gavin, Scout, and Malcolm; great-grandchildren, Kora and Gwen; siblings, Ken, Dianne (Bill), and Joy (Mike); as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial service will be held for Kevin at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
