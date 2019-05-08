DOVER, Kevin L. 59, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 3, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Harvey Kenneth and Norma (Gilli) Dover. He married Karen Bradam in 1979 and they shared 39 years together. Kevin worked and lived in Texas for many years before moving back home to Ohio. He retired from Honda and worked for the last several years doing what he enjoyed, home remodeling. Kevin loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and supportive grandpa to his three grandchildren: Kevin, Emma and Andrew. He is survived by his wife Karen, son, Keith (Norma) Dover, his parents, Harvey and Norma Dover, sister, Karen Druckenbroad, brothers: Ken (Brenda) Dover, and Kris (Kim) Dover; his beloved grandchildren, special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Anita Bradam, and sister-in-law, Tammy (Sam) Elliott and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary