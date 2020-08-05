1/1
KEVIN EVANS Sr.
EVANS, Sr., Kevin Kevin Evans, Sr., Devoted father of Kevin Joseph (Lisa) Evans II and Tiffany Ann (Ryan) Miller. Also survived by his loving ex-wife, Pamela Evans; dear step-father, Jim Werk; sister, Roxanne Chapman; brother, Doug Evans; and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen; and a brother, George Evans. Kevin Sr. passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 61 years, member of St. Ann Catholic Church (Hamilton, OH) & Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Fairfield, OH). Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 5 PM until time of the Prayer Service at 7 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Orphanage (Cincinnati, OH). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfunerahome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
