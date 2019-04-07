|
FRITSCH, Kevin Age 61 of Darrtown passed away on 3/21/19 at UC Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on 12/13/57 to Frank Fritsch and Phyllis (Tegge) Cox. He is a graduate of Talawanda High School. He was married on 7/30/82 to Sally James. He retired from Miami University after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Fritsch and stepfather Ronald Cox. He is survived by his wife Sally, stepson Dennis Spencer, grandchildren Jordan and Aaliyah Spencer, mother Phyllis Cox, siblings Maureen Fritsch, Karla (Rob) Menzer, David (Kim) Fritsch, sisters-in-law Terri Grimes, Debbie (Larry) Garver and many nieces and nephews. Services for Kevin are on April 23 at Darrtown Methodist Church. Visitation is from 11-12 with services to follow.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019