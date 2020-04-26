|
HURT, Kevin S. Age 66 of Dayton, OH born on January 15, 1954 passed away peacefully at Kettering hospital on Tuesday April 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He is proceeded in death by his loving mother Barbara J. Hurt, sisters Sementhia and Tonya, grandchildren J'Shaun B. and Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory father Eugene Hurt, beloved wife Desiree, daughters Knisha, Jaunida and Joanece, son Wayman, sisters Tamara and Kimberlyn, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. www.lusain.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020