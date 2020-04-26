Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN HURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN HURT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN HURT Obituary
HURT, Kevin S. Age 66 of Dayton, OH born on January 15, 1954 passed away peacefully at Kettering hospital on Tuesday April 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He is proceeded in death by his loving mother Barbara J. Hurt, sisters Sementhia and Tonya, grandchildren J'Shaun B. and Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory father Eugene Hurt, beloved wife Desiree, daughters Knisha, Jaunida and Joanece, son Wayman, sisters Tamara and Kimberlyn, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. www.lusain.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -