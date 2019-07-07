Home

Kevin KILEY

Kevin KILEY Obituary
KILEY, Kevin Patrick Sean Of Dayton, Ohio, born on July 6, 1966, to Mary Elaine Kiley and Kenneth Patrick Kiley, passed away at age 52 on June 27, 2019. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Patrick Kiley and brother Michael Kiley. He is survived by his daughters; Kassie Aird with husband Jeremiah Aird and grandchildren Dakota, Zoie and Liam Aird; Kayla Kiley with grandchildren Kayden Mccoy, Lukas and Asher Riehle; Kaitlyn DeBoard with grandchild Aria DeBoard and Bailey Kiley. Brother Shawn Kiley and Sisters; Collien Kiley-Rothig; Kara Kiley with niece Krystal Hall, nephews Ryan Kiley, Zachary Underwood, Tyler Underwood and many others. Go Cowboys!
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
