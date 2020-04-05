|
LEWIS, Kevin J. "Bear" Age 63 of Brooklyn Park MN, formerly of Dayton OH, passed away Mar. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents. Born to a military family, Kevin lived all over the United States and across Europe. Kevin worked at US Bank as an Operations Release manager where his candor, sense of humor, and intelligence were recognized and led to a large network of colleagues and friends. Kevin loved to spoil his adoring wife of 39 years and children. He could be found travelling the globe with his wife or slaving over some form of BBQ to feed his family. Kevin had only a year ago been diagnosed with ALS and inspired many with his attitude and resilience. He was an amazing husband, father, and loyal friend. Survived by wife Cheryl; daughter Jennifer; son Aaron (Hannah Fie); brother Kurt; and many other friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you were to make a donation to your local ALS Society. #FALS
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020