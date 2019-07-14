MALLOY, Kevin Gerard MD Age 66, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kevin was born on June 16, 1953 in Annandale, VA to Justin and Patricia Malloy. He graduated from Bishop Denis J. O'Connell High School in 1971, and earned his degree in Biology from Virginia Tech, later graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical School in 1980. Kevin completed his Family Practice Residency at Miami Valley Hospital in 1983. He was a long-time member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and worked for Primary Health Solutions as a Family Practice Physician for the last 12 years. Kevin also served as an associate professor for Wright State University School of Medicine. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, John Malloy. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Claudette; children, Andrew (Suzy) Malloy, Dan (Katie) Malloy; 3 granddaughters, Addie, Meredith, and Maggie; siblings, Eileen Malloy, Thomas Malloy, Ann Noonan, Margaret (Dan) Malloy-Baker, Mary (Donald) Ritts, Kathryn Shafter; mother-in-law, Viola Van Til; sister-in-law, Sue Cobb; brother-in-law, Dave (Kat Jenkins) Kessinger; and numerous nieces and nephews, for whom he had great affection. Family will greet friends between 10 am-12 pm on Tuesday, July 16, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Centerville. Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm at the church, with a reception to follow. Private burial will be at David's Cemetery. The Malloy family would like to give a special thank you to the Kettering Rescue Squad, the physicians and staff at Kettering Medical Center, and the Med Flight crew for their kindness and excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to The , 1313 W. Dorothy Lane Kettering, OH 45409; Reach Out of Montgomery County, 25 E. Foraker St, Dayton OH 45409; or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019