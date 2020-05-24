Home

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Kevin NICHOLS

Kevin NICHOLS Obituary
NICHOLS, Kevin D. Of Middletown, 68, died May 17, 2020. Mr. Nichols, a graphic artist, owned The Sign Place in Middletown, designing and building custom signs. He leaves his three sons, Kevin Sean, Jamie Michael, and Daniel Scott Nichols; five grandchildren, Lauren, Katelynn, Kelsey, Michael, and Layla Nichols, a brother, Dennis Nichols, and a sister, Sharon McCarthy, all in the Cincinnati area. His grandson Coty Ray Nichols preceded him in death. He leaves associates and friends, including Rick DeBord, who was invaluable in assisting him. Mr. Nichols died following complications from aortal surgery. T.P. White & Sons is receiving condolences at www.TPWhite.com/obituaries
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020
