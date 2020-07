O'BOYLE, Kevin M. Kevin M. O'Boyle, age 57, of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1962, in Binghamton, NY, to the late Jack and Ruthe (Bulger) O'Boyle. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, 45439) where a memorial service will begin at 7 PM. For further details please visit www.newcomerdayton.com