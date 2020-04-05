Home

More Obituaries for Kevin O'DELL
Kevin O'DELL

Kevin O'DELL Obituary
O'DELL, Kevin Edward Age 47, passed away March 12, 2020. He was born August 16, 1972. He was the son of Kenny and Martha O'Dell; brother of Megan (Gary) Crouch; husband of Jennifer; father of Jonathon and Airman 1st Class Shane O'Dell. Kevin and family lived in Forest Grove, Oregon, settling there after Kevin separated from the Air Force in 2000. Kevin worked for Intel and Tel a contractor within Intel until his death. He was surrounded by his family for his final breath.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
