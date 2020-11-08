1/1
Kevin O'NEILL
1935 - 2020
O'NEILL, Kevin T.

Age 85, a life-long New York Yankees fan, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1935, in New York City, to the late, James and Mabel (Kedenburg)

O'Neill. He was always proud to be an Irish Catholic from New York. Kevin taught in the Dayton Public schools and

retired as a professor of

Physical Education and Developmental English from Sinclair Community College. He was head basketball coach at Sinclair for 12 years. Kevin graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY. He served in the US Army, received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a Master's degree from Xavier University. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Eifert) O'Neill; children, Patrick (Andrea), Timothy, Kevin (Amy), Shannon (James Krumal), Terry (Sandy), Brendan O'Neill and Catherine (Steve) Belknap; grandchildren, Ryan, Erin and Kelly O'Neill, Molly, Madeline and Bo O'Neill, Thadeus, Ike, Celina, Abe and Sylvia O'Neill, and Cleveland and Lexington Belknap; sister, Judy (John) O'Gorman; brother, Bill (Judy) O'Neill, sister-in-law Marie O'Neill, and many other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his siblings, James O'Neill, Joan Grimes, Robert O'Neill, and John O'Neill. Kevin was a grateful friend of Bill W. his last 40 years on earth. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton and River Oaks Alzheimer's Care Center for the loving care he received. The family will receive friends with social distancing guidelines

being followed from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday,

November 10, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 11, at St. Mary of the

Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH. Kevin will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
