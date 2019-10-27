|
|
SMITH, Kevin William Born April 23, 1954 departed this life on Thursday September 5, 2019, at the age of 65-years old. Kevin was born in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Demery Horatis Smith and the late Mildred Arlene Yoest. Other than his Parents, Kevin was also preceded in death by his wife of 28 years Christi Smith. Kevin was better known as "Dawg" by most of his friends. Kevin was a passionate God-fearing man that was very musically oriented, and his favorite band was Pink Floyd. Kevin W. Smith leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory: Beloved Wife of 5 years, Jeneen Hendrix-Smith of Savannah GA; Sister Pamela Sue Haynes of Ontario CA, and Sister Abby Marcum of Hamilton OH; and a host of other relatives and friends survive. Memorial Services for Kevin W. Smith will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00P.M. at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, located in Veterans Park, 20 New London Road Hamilton, OH 45013, Woody Smallwood officiating. A Eulogy will be spoken at 6:30pm. Following the Service, all friends and family are invited to join in a continued celebration of Kevin's life at Pohlman's Lanes.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019