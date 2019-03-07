|
|
TEMPLE, Jr., Kevin Michael Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1st, 2019. He is the son of Kevin Michael, Sr. and Brandi L. Turner of Springfield. He is survived by his brother, Chris Jennings of Springfield; grandparents: David and Renee Temple of Springfield; Veronica Boyd of Springfield; a great-grandmother, Hazel Boyd of Alabama; two special uncles: Jeff (Loren) Turner and David ( Shannon) Temple both of Springfield; two special aunts: Angel Temple- Elliott and Erin Temple both of Springfield; a great-aunt, Lisa Hand of Alabama and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his twin, Carl David Lee Temple; two great- grandfathers: James Maiolo and Stephen C. Boyd and a great- grandmother, Joyce Hauck. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 1:30 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019