Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin TRACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin TRACY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin TRACY Obituary
TRACY, Kevin James Age 69, of Kettering, passed away July 25, 2019. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was retired from ABF Trucking Co. after many years of service. Kevin was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bessie Tracy, brother, Stan Tracy, and nephew, Zachary Tracy. He is survived by his son, Jason Tracy; brothers, David (Shirley) Tracy, Warren (Teresa) Tracy; nephew, Matthew Tracy, and niece, Mary Teresa Tracy. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy may be made to the in Kevin's memory. Private services in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.