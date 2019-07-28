|
TRACY, Kevin James Age 69, of Kettering, passed away July 25, 2019. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was retired from ABF Trucking Co. after many years of service. Kevin was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bessie Tracy, brother, Stan Tracy, and nephew, Zachary Tracy. He is survived by his son, Jason Tracy; brothers, David (Shirley) Tracy, Warren (Teresa) Tracy; nephew, Matthew Tracy, and niece, Mary Teresa Tracy. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy may be made to the in Kevin's memory. Private services in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019