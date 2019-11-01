Home

Keyanna WILSON-LANE

Keyanna WILSON-LANE Obituary
WILSON-LANE, Keyanna Chaunte Age 35, of Little Elm, Texas, formerly of Dayton, OH, born September 14, 1984 passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Cherishing her memory her husband James Lane; children, Anthony Hurston, Avery Hurston, Jayla Lane and Jace Lane, loving mother Marcya (Jonathan) Jackson, father Carl (Katrina) McDonald, brothers, Antoine Wilson, Carl McDonald Jr, sisters, Kia (William) Johnson, and Naomi Madden. A host of family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at Freedom-Hill Bible Church 262 S. Conover St. November 2, 2019 at 11 AM. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
