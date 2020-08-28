1/1
Khyree Beard
BEARD, Khyree Allan Khyree Allan Beard, age 3, was born on September 3, 2016, and gained his angel wings on Thursday, August 20, 2020. This sweet little boy could light up a room with just one flash of his gorgeous smile. Adored by his entire family, especially his loving mother, Kimberly Burns; father, Jahream Beard and all his siblings, La'Zaria, Lahela, Aunesti, Jahream, Jayvion, Starr, Jaheam, and Khy'Lee Beard; maternal grandparents, Lynne Mahmood and Vince Burns; paternal grandparents, Carol and George Beard; a host of aunts and uncles, Chacree B., Josh W. (Erin), Leon P. (DeAnna), Jamie H. (Luther), Josh B., Major R. (Amanda), Vince M., Keisha B., Shea R., Alise B. (Mike), Jaden M., Bryce B., and special aunt, Melanie B. Khyree's life was unexpectedly cut short. He was preceded in death by his father, Jahream and uncle, Kahlee Beard. The impact Khyree left on the world will be indefinitely felt by all those that loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield, with a celebration of Khyree's life starting at 2 pm at the church. Servant Jermain Maynard will be officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greater Grace Temple
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greater Grace Temple
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
