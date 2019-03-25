Home

Kiel MULLINIX
Kiel R. MULLINIX

MULLINIX, Kiel R. 34, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Mar. 22, 2019. He was born in Dayton on Aug. 13, 1984. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold Mullinix, Clata Mullinix-Tutt, Charles Tutt, Sam Adams & Elma B. Adams. Survived by his parents, Norman "Chip" & Donna K. Mullinix; sister, Kelly R. Mullinix (fiance' Patrick); girlfriend, Jessica Shiverdecker; aunts, Barbara Mullinix, Debbie Adams Hill & Sharon Nicholson; uncle, Steve Adams; numerous cousins & many friends. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Jeff Mullinix, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to Nova House, 732 Beckman St., Dayton, OH 45410. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2019
