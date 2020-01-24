Home

HARNESS, Kimberly Sue Vore 53, passed away at home in Smithfield, VA on 01/12/2020. A Memorial will be held at American Legion Post 586, 377 N Third St, Tipp City, Ohio from 1 -3pm on 02/01/2020. Kim was a nurse of 32 years and was an advocate for her patients. Kim is survived by her husband, William M. Harness, II, her mother Karen Vore Welsh and her husband Michael Welsh, 2 sisters, 2 sons Benjamin & Joseph. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Vore a Vietnam Veteran, her sister Pamela Vore and granddaughter, Lakota Belle. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be announced.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
