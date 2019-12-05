|
|
JONES, Kimberly Sue 60, of Springfield, passed away November 29, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 5, 1958 in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Willard Garrett and Phyllis Louise (Smith) (Garrett) Shepherd. Kimberly enjoyed collecting, crafts, gardening and cooking. She had been employed at Meijer's. Survivors include two daughters; Linda Nicole Isget, Katy, TX and Jennifer Lee Jones, Cypress, TX, one sister; Connie Rae Edington, Springfield, two brothers; Mark Edward Garrett, Springfield and Dale Allen (Lynn) Garrett, Canton,OH, several nieces and nephews, the father of her children; Neil Edward Jones and special friends; Vicky Lewis and Bob and Peggy Sharp. She was preceded in death by a sister; Brenda Jean Kirkpatrick, a brother; Steven Michael Garrett, a son in law; Brandon Isget, brother in law; Douglas Edington, sister in law; Janet Lynn Garrett and her parents. Private services will be held for Kimberly's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019