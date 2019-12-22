|
|
MASTERS, Kimberly M. "Kimmie" Age 50 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born in Dayton on Sept. 15, 1969 to her father, Kenneth Masters, Sr. and mother, Mary (Pill) Long. Kimmie was preceded in death by her father, and daughter, Harli Michelle Masters. She is survived by her mother, Mary; Charles "Jeff" Gibson; 3 daughters, Christie Tilton, Samantha (Brandon) Ort, and Aimee Gibson; brother, Kenneth (Tori) Masters, Jr.; and 4 grandchildren, Adalynn, Lincoln, Jr., Rylee, and Harlin. Kimmie was a kind hearted, loving, free spirited hippie at heart. She loved flowers, puzzles, and most of all her family. She was loved and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM with Memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM all on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019