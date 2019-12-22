Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly MASTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly MASTERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly MASTERS Obituary
MASTERS, Kimberly M. "Kimmie" Age 50 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born in Dayton on Sept. 15, 1969 to her father, Kenneth Masters, Sr. and mother, Mary (Pill) Long. Kimmie was preceded in death by her father, and daughter, Harli Michelle Masters. She is survived by her mother, Mary; Charles "Jeff" Gibson; 3 daughters, Christie Tilton, Samantha (Brandon) Ort, and Aimee Gibson; brother, Kenneth (Tori) Masters, Jr.; and 4 grandchildren, Adalynn, Lincoln, Jr., Rylee, and Harlin. Kimmie was a kind hearted, loving, free spirited hippie at heart. She loved flowers, puzzles, and most of all her family. She was loved and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM with Memorial service to follow at 6:00 PM all on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -