MEGNIN, Kimberly Forever missed. Never forgotten. Kimberly D Megnin was unexpectedly called back home April 25 , 2020. Jace T Avery, son, is truly her most adored, precious blessing. She leaves behind her earth bound angel, mother, Linda Megnin, understanding n instantly accepting Stepfather Robbie Burden. Her big sisters, Melissa Megnin whom never passed judgement being quick to defend n encourage, Melonie Barrowman who enforced tough love but poured her soul into just wanting to keep her sisters together. Her favorite, loving supportive niece and nephews, Mailyana Crim, AJ Crim and Jordan Brown will keep her memory alive, holding them forever imbedded in their hearts. With a loving and selfless gesture, our baby girl is joining God with dignity. Thank you Martin Barrowman. A large family, spread across the United States, including Gerald Megnin, father, whom just wanted the best for her. Kimberly Diane Megnin (4.20.87-4.25.20), You have now become the light n guardian for your family's protection and blessings. You are finally at peace Love. See you one day on the other side.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020