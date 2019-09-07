Home

Kimberly NEAL

Kimberly NEAL Obituary
NEAL, Kimberly Age 52, of franklin Ohio, Passed away Monday September 2nd 2019 in Franklin Ohio. She was born July 26th 1967 in Middletown, Ohio. She was a homemaker for the last few years of her life. Proceeding her in death were her parents Robert Terrill, Annette Strickland, step father Herman Strickland. She survived by a son Bradley Neal wife ; Dawn Neal two grandkids Alice and James Neal and her daughter Rebecca Neal, also 3 brothers Tim Terrill wife; Cindy, Richard Terrill wife; Georgie and Jeff Terrill also many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. We will be having a memorial service for her. If you would like to attend you can contact Rebecca at [email protected] or Bradley at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019
