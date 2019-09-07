|
NEAL, Kimberly Age 52, of franklin Ohio, Passed away Monday September 2nd 2019 in Franklin Ohio. She was born July 26th 1967 in Middletown, Ohio. She was a homemaker for the last few years of her life. Proceeding her in death were her parents Robert Terrill, Annette Strickland, step father Herman Strickland. She survived by a son Bradley Neal wife ; Dawn Neal two grandkids Alice and James Neal and her daughter Rebecca Neal, also 3 brothers Tim Terrill wife; Cindy, Richard Terrill wife; Georgie and Jeff Terrill also many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. We will be having a memorial service for her. If you would like to attend you can contact Rebecca at [email protected] or Bradley at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019