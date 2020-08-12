1/1
KIMBERLY OBERMEYER
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KIMBERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OBERMEYER, Kimberly Sue Kimberly Sue Obermeyer, age 59, of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on June 2, 1961, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the daughter of Larry and Carol (Bartles) Williamson. She graduated from Harrison High School and on August 31, 1984, she married Timothy Obermeyer in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kim was employed as a Fraud Investigator for 41 years at Anthem. She is survived by her parents; her husband; one son, Joshua (Elizabeth) Obermeyer; one granddaughter, Isla; one sister, Vicki (Randy) Retherford; and many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kim's memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved