1/1
Kirby HINDS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINDS, Kirby J. 79, of Brookville, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941, in Jamestown, TN, to a union of Ogle and Vergie (Lee) Hinds. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Sam Hinds and son, Doug Hinds. Kirby is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Seals) Hinds; step-father, Paul Malone of Anderson, IN; Sons, Greg (Stephanie) Hinds of Brookville, Michael (Lyndsay) Downing of Jamestown, OH; Daughter-in-law, Patty Howard of New Lebanon; Brothers David Roysden of KY and Dale Roysden of GA; 5 grandchildren (Brandon, Jade, Emily, Lindsay and Colden); 2 great-grandsons (Logan and Colton). Kirby graduated from the Tennessee Preparatory Academy in Nashville, TN, in 1959. He settled in Dayton in 1960 where he met the love of his life, Bonnie, who he married on March 31, 1962. He worked many years as a Lead Computer Operator at NCR in Dayton, retiring in 1993. He then worked at Security National Bank in Springfield as a Database Administrator. He and Bonnie also managed a very successful Avon Business for over 40 years. Kirby was a long standing member of First Baptist Church in New Lebanon serving as a youth leader and Deacon. He loved music, especially gospel, bluegrass and anything Elvis Presley. He and Bonnie loved to travel and visited many beautiful destinations all around the world. His passion was spending time with his family and helping anyone he could. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon at 1:00, with visitation one hour prior to the services. (visitors are expected to wear a mask and maintain social distancing). Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved