|
|
MASTROMATTEO, Kirk Donald Born on October 5, 1970 at Kettering Hospital. He was the 2nd son of Frank J. and LaDonna M. (Clark) Mastromatteo. He passed away unexpectantly in his sleep while at home with his parents on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the age of 49 years. Kirk graduated from Archbishop Alter High School in 1989. He graduated from the University of Akron in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Comprehensive Business Education. He loved working with young people and he loved to coach football. After college, he began his coaching career, which included stops at Bethune-Cookman University, Norfolk State University, Widener University, Waldorf College, and Ave Maria University. His final years were spent as a head coach for multiple American Style professional football teams in Europe to include Italy, Serbia (Serbian National Champion), Switzerland (Champion Runner-up), Australia, and Poland (2 time Poland National Champion). He is survived by his mother and father and 3 siblings, Andrea Royce (husband Michael), Matthew Mastromatteo (Jill), Mitchell Mastromatteo (wife Julie), and 6 nephews, Samuel Mastromatteo, Grant Mastromatteo, Spencer Stapleton, Luke Mastromatteo, Sawyer Stapleton, and Benjamin Mastromatteo. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and all the young men and friends to whom he devoted his life. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020