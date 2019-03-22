ARDERY, Kirsten 89 of Traverse City passed away March 15, 2019 at her home. Kirsten was born Kirsten Aars-Nicolaysen in Sarspsborg, Norway on August 26, 1929. She graduated from Oslo Ortopediske Institutt as a physical therapist in 1950 and, in 1951, moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked for Miami Valley Hospital for 2 years. On May 13, 1953 Kirsten married James D. Ardery in Oslo, Norway. They lived in Dayton until 1977 when James retired and they moved to Traverse City, Michigan. While in Dayton she started and taught childbirth education classes for 25 years. Kirsten was a dedicated volunteer for Munson Medical Center and the Multiple Sclerosis Swim Program. She enjoyed all outdoor activities particularly skiing and golfing. She was a member of the Traverse City Golf and Country Club, The Elks Club, the Friendly Garden Club and the Presbyterian Church. Kirsten was preceded in death by her husband James. Surviving are her children Susanne (David) Roeder of Pinehurst, N.C., Donald (Ellen) Ardery of Minneapolis, MN, Eric Ardery of Durham, N.C., and Craig (Karen) Ardery of Traverse City; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister Karen Husebye of St. Paul, MN and three half sisters, Benedicte, Rita and Vibeke, in Oslo, Norway. The family will celebrate Kirsten's life privately. She will be interred at David's Cemetery in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to your . Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your memories with the family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary