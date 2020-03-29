|
|
LALLY, Kirstie N. Age 28 of Springfield, Ohio passed away March 22, 2020. Kirstie attended Immaculate Conception in Dayton, Ohio. The light of her life was her two young sons. She had the most beautiful laugh and shared it wherever she went. She is survived by her parents, mother Denise Brown-Lally; father Michael Lally (Shena); grandparents Robert M. Lally, Nancy J. Spearnock, Myron F. Brown, Sr. (Lynda); and her sons, Urijah Lally and Brayven Lally. Visitation and Memorial Service are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any fund to further the efforts to assist at-risk individuals. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020