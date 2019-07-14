|
PAGE, Konnie Jo Passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by her brother, her hero and fellow Bengal fan, Kevin Malatt; brother-in-law, John Dickey; her daddy, Orville Malatt; her loving grandma Leah Anders "Ahh-Baby"; her first husband, Steve Dieterle, as well as her mother, Norma Roberts. She is survived by her son, Steven "Cole" Dieterle; her daughter and granddaughter, Amanda Page and Brenna Beaty; sisters, Sharon, Krista, Andrea, Teresa and Lisa; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Carl, Travis, Nichole, Holly, Amber, Anna, Anthony and William. Konnie was a natural-born caregiver who loved her kids more than anything. She shared an extra-special bond with her "grandest grandbaby", Brenna. Konnie will be deeply missed by many and memories of her will be cherished forever. Friends and family may gather Tuesday July 16th, at The Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 Springboro Pike, between 3 and 5, with a memorial service to follow at 5.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019