THARP, Krista A brave, funny, and sweet woman, Krista Lea Tharp, age 50, of Centerville, passed away after a courageous 19-year battle with breast cancer on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at . She was born October 17th, 1968 to Sharon Lea (Petry) and Roger Ernest Dohner. Krista was a Bellbrook High School Graduate. She was employed as Publishing Manager for 30 years at The Berry Company (Vivial). Krista loved cooking and trying all different kinds of new recipes. Her family would say she was a "Food Network Junkie"! She took pride in having the most beautiful array of flowers in her front yard every year. Her favorite hobby was reading. She especially loved reading mysteries from Nora Roberts, Janet Evanovich, and James Patterson to name a few. She enjoyed playing games with her family and friends such as Monopoly, Yahtzee, Battleship, and Trivial Pursuit, but always hated to lose. Krista was very eager to become a grandmother and was so proud to have her very first grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances and Dean Petry, Ward and Miriam Dohner, in-laws Larry (JoAnn) Tharp Sr., Susie Tharp, brother-in-law Kevin Tharp, and her dearest dog Cooper. Krista is survived by her husband of 11 years, Larry Keith Tharp Jr., children Ashley (Rory) Jones, Justin Summers, her beloved dog Jeg, her first grandchild, parents Roger and Sharon Lea Dohner, siblings Karla (Joe) Davis and their daughter Angela, special friends Tonya and Dean Sweet, Shelley Glueckert, a very special nurse Mariah Farris and many other family members and friends. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) from 4 pm to 7 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or . You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Krista at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019