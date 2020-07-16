1/
Kristin CHEESMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHEESMAN (McKinney), Kristin D. Age 60, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Survived by her parents, John and Marcie McKinney; a daughter, Lyndsi Cheesman; significant other, Steve Bastian; 3 brothers, Steven (Suzanne) McKinney, Marc (Susan) McKinney and Jeff McKinney and his companion, Robert Eastes. She was a 1978 graduate of Northridge High School and worked as a hair stylist at the Mantra Salon. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by services at 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
03:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved