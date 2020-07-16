Kristin CHEESMAN

CHEESMAN (McKinney), Kristin D. Age 60, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Survived by her parents, John and Marcie McKinney; a daughter, Lyndsi Cheesman; significant other, Steve Bastian; 3 brothers, Steven (Suzanne) McKinney, Marc (Susan) McKinney and Jeff McKinney and his companion, Robert Eastes. She was a 1978 graduate of Northridge High School and worked as a hair stylist at the Mantra Salon. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by services at 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
.