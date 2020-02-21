|
KEYER, Kristin A. Age 54 of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Karol V. and Sasha A. Stanley. She is survived by her siblings Jeff (Nancy) Stanley, Kevin Stanley, Mark (Lisa) Stanley, and Karlynne Akos, boyfriend Bradd Krouskop, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kristin worked as a Federal Probation Officer. She was a life-long resident of Beavercreek and graduated in 1983 from Beavercreek High School. Memorial visitation will be held from 1 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020