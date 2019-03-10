Home

KRISTIN MARIE KNAPP 2/14/81 - 3/12/99 A life well lived is a precious gift of hope, strength and grace from someone who made the world a brighter better place. It's filled with moments sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, friendships made and good times shared, and much laughter through the years. Your life was a legacy of joy, pride and pleasure, a loving lasting memory our hearts will always treasure. 20 long years since we have been together Loving and Missing you every day Mom, Dad, and Corinne
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
