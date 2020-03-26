|
COLE (Kuntz), Kristina R. 62, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Mar. 23, 2020 at Ohio's . She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 20, 1957 to the late John & Florence Kuntz. Survived by her loving husband, John W. Cole; brother, Michael R. Kuntz; nieces & nephews, Jamie (Eric) Riester, Jack (Sarah) Kuntz, Stephanie (Thomas) Hutter, Lisa (Mike) Barhorst, Kevin (Jennifer) Kuntz, Kelly (Joe) Williams, Amy (Shannon) Hogan, Katie (Ryan) O'Leary, Sarah (Christian) Martin. Also survived by a step son, Mark; 2 grandchildren, Sarah & Christopher; 1 great grandchild, Tim; many great nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends; aunt Mary Lou Kuntz & Hank Sokolnicki. Sadly preceded in death by her brother, John & sister-in-law Mary. Kris wishes to express great love for her best friend Tami Walter. Kris graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School, and Sinclair & Wright State University, with honors. She was retired from Philips Industries. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Angelo Anthony, celebrant. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Joseph Church or the . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020