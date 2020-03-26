Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Kristina COLE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina COLE


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristina COLE Obituary
COLE (Kuntz), Kristina R. 62, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Mar. 23, 2020 at Ohio's . She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 20, 1957 to the late John & Florence Kuntz. Survived by her loving husband, John W. Cole; brother, Michael R. Kuntz; nieces & nephews, Jamie (Eric) Riester, Jack (Sarah) Kuntz, Stephanie (Thomas) Hutter, Lisa (Mike) Barhorst, Kevin (Jennifer) Kuntz, Kelly (Joe) Williams, Amy (Shannon) Hogan, Katie (Ryan) O'Leary, Sarah (Christian) Martin. Also survived by a step son, Mark; 2 grandchildren, Sarah & Christopher; 1 great grandchild, Tim; many great nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends; aunt Mary Lou Kuntz & Hank Sokolnicki. Sadly preceded in death by her brother, John & sister-in-law Mary. Kris wishes to express great love for her best friend Tami Walter. Kris graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School, and Sinclair & Wright State University, with honors. She was retired from Philips Industries. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Angelo Anthony, celebrant. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Joseph Church or the . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -