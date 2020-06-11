EDWARDS-HARBIN, Kristol Renee Age 57, of Miamisburg, made her transition from 'Earth to Everlasting' on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 3924 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45417, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. A walk-through visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., until time of service. Final disposition cremation. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.