EDWARDS-HARBIN, Kristol Renee Age 57, of Miamisburg, made her transition from 'Earth to Everlasting' on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 3924 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45417, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. A walk-through visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., until time of service. Final disposition cremation. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
