CONNALLY, Krysten Sade Was abruptly taken from her family and friends on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 32. The daughter of Terence Lynn Connally I, and Camille (McNair) Connally. Krysten was born on November 15, 1987 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Stivers School of the Arts and attended Wright State University. She was employed at Caresource as an insurance consultant. Krysten lives on through Karter Connally "my son" as she would say. She is survived by Terence Lynn (Lisa) Connally I, "my daddy" as Krysten would say; mother, Camille (McNair) Connally; three brothers, Terence Lynn (Adrianna) Connally II, Timothy Willis, Jr., and Tyler Willis; five sisters, Venetta (Antoney) Drake, Tina Lowe, Kayliah Connally, Kellyn Connally, and Jonnae Harris; grandparents, paternal grandmother, Sophia Martin and maternal grandmother, Caroline McNair; one uncle, Milton (Tina) Connally, Jr.; three aunts, Dawn Connally, Nina Connally and Terri Connally; eight nephews and five nieces; close cousins, BJ, Chaka, Madison, Toi, and Tyler; a daughter by another mother, Trinity Stephens; special friends, Brittney, Brooke, Carla, DaVonna, Deveney, E'Chelle, Erica, Erin, Joy, Rhea, Sheena, Spencer, and Vay. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jack McNair, paternal grandfather, Milton Connally Sr., and paternal great-grandmother Dorothy "Madea" Jones. Krysten's passion was being a mother to her son, cooking, singing, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Krysten was tiny, but mighty! She loved serving others, and brought laughter, joy, and encouragement to those she encountered. Krysten always took pride in helping others by promoting their dreams. Most importantly she loved the Lord through praise, worship, and dance. Krysten Sade Connally will be greatly missed! Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Minister Tammy McGhee, officiating. Due to the COVID-19, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines and for everyone to please wear a mask. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
