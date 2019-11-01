|
RYCZEK, Krzysztof "Kris" Age 57, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Kris was born May 27, 1962 to Krystyna Ryczek and Frank Ryczek. Kris is survived by his son, Christopher Ryczek; daughter, Catie Ryczek; mother, Krystyna Ryczek; brother, Richard Ryczek; grandchildren, Riley, Christopher, Chloe and Sophie. Kris was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Ryczek; father, Frank Ryczek; brother, John Ryczek. A visitation for Kris will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kris' memory may be made to s. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Ryczek family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2019