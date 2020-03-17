|
GURUJAL, Kumari Shelbyville, IL. On March 13, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Suryaprabha Kumari Gurujal passed away in her sleep. She will be missed by everyone she encountered in her brief time on this earth. A visitation with the family to celebrate her life will be held at the Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the ALS Foundation of Chicago with the proceeds to benefit the families of ALS in Central Illinois. Also welcome are donations to careindia.org to educate girls in rural India or K.I.N.D. through UnicefUSA to build desks for students in Africa. If none of those are options, the family asks that you offer a hand to someone in need in your own way just as Kumari would have done.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020