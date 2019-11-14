|
CASEY, Kwasi 4/1/1979 - 9/26/19 Some say gone to soon, while others say Rest In Peace. We say we will see you again, from this troubled world you have been released. No longer at the mercy of those who despised your character and devalued your life. Anyone who truly knew you, encountered your kind heart. Even when you were stubborn it couldn't break that spark. You have not left us because we have your legacy to live on. We will now celebrate you in our memories, hearts and song. Thank God for your life, brother now may your soul rest peacefully... Service will be held privately for family only. We thank those of you who prayed, interceded and supported. Blessings to you and yours! Pryor Funeral Home
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019