CANNADY, Ky'Ron Demetrius Lamar On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Ky'Ron Cannady, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 24. He was born on Friday, October 13, 1995, in Dayton, Ohio, to Shawanda Gary and Carl Thomas, Sr. He received his GED from the State of Ohio Department of Education. He also received Landscaping and Horticulture degrees from the Ohio Nursery & Landscape Association. Ky'Ron worked remodeling houses in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Kentucky areas. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first child Ky'a Ja'Mille Cannady. Ky'Ron played basketball for the Dakota Center where he also practiced martial arts. Ky'Ron went on the play football for the Redhawks, Ky'Ron loved music and had a zest for life. His motto had been to do something everyday that he had not had a chance to do, including travel which he did have a chance to accomplish. Ky'Ron loved church and was baptized at Freedom Hilll Bible Baptist church, where he was also a praise dancer. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Shawanda Gary and father Carl Thomas. Grandparents, Boyd (Melanie) Jackson, Norma (Benjamin) Howard, and Paula Thomas. Host of siblings, Kiair Hill, Sha'Kira Gary-Long, Ky'Reece Long, Jamika, Carl, Lamar, Monia, Da'Lamar, Rotishia, Lymauria, Mehki, Tamar, and Tamir Thomas, D'ionte Ogelsby of Dayton, Ohio and Jamese James of Indianapolis, Indiana. He also leaves behind a vast amount of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3819 Kings Highway, Dayton, Ohio 45406, starting at 11 am. Flowers, cards and donations can be sent to Pryor Crematory and Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store