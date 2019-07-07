|
KYLE DENNIS HACKER 7/11/1976 - 6/11/2014 Like they say, God only takes the best and Kyle truly was one of those. He was an awesome son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Kyle is no longer with us on earth, but he will always live in our hearts. Kyle, save us a spot in Heaven because we will all be together again. I can't wait until that day comes. Love Forever, Mother Rita, Brothers Kevin & Keith, Uncle Dennis, Aunt Juanice, Cousin Nikki and her Family
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019