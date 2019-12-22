|
Kyle Dennis Hacker July 11, 1976 - June 11, 2014 Merry Christmas in Heaven Kyle was an awesome, loving & kind-hearted person. Kyle is missed every single day, especially at holiday time, & Christmas is the hardest. When he was young he always loved decorating the tree with his two brothers. So if God needs any help decorating, Kyle will definitely volunteer. Kyle will always live in our hearts, until the day we will all be together again. I can't wait. Love forever, Mother Rita, Brothers Kevin, Keith, Uncle Dennis, Aunt Juanice, Cousin Nikki and her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019