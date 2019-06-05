GERHARDT, Kyle Daniel In a brief moment of time and without warning, on June 3, 2019, Kyle Daniel Gerhardt, 93, completed his life's work on earth and joined eternal life. He was born to Sherwood and Eleanor (Blazer) Gerhardt on October 27, 1925 in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School. He served in the Army Air Corp as a ball turret gunner stationed in Italy in World War II and returned to become a self-taught General Contractor. His life's ambition however, was to build and perfect the most efficient and productive windmill ever, and he did just that with some success. Preceding him in death were his parents, his son Daniel, and his two brothers, Wayne and Eugene, along with many lifelong dear friends. Surviving him is a long list, most importantly his wife of 75 years, Ruth (Metcalf). He and Ruth had two other children, Paul (Ginger) Gerhardt and Kylene Norman (John Bailey). Daniel's wife Joyce also survives. His grandchildren are, Tricia Peshek, Heather (Wayne) Myers, Laura (Michael) Meade, Tammy (David) Swims, Kyle Gerhardt, Christopher (Brian) Mabra, Jonathan (Mason) Tilford-Mabry, Chad (Miranda) Norman and Geoffrey Norman. Great-grandchildren are Cole Peshek, Alaina Pashek, Lillianna Myers, Olivia Meade, Ben Meade, Xander Gerhardt, Oliver Gerhardt, Nathaniel Gerhardt, Addison Swims, Parker Mabra, Ethan Mabra, Nathan Norman, Andrew Norman and Avery Norman. Sister-in-law Helen (Brown) Gerhardt also survives along with a cadre of cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. Kyle was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church in New Carlisle and the IOOF Lodge. Visitation will be held at JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Harvey Hinshaw presiding. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 1520 Styer Drive, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary