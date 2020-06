RITCHIE, Kyle S. Lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 3, 2020, at the age of 62. He is preceded in death by his father, Alonzo Ritchie. He is survived by his mother, Norma Ritchie; his children, Allison (Kelly) Corrigan and Stephen (Rachael) Ritchie and 4 grandchildren, Liam, Samuel, Wyatt and Joanna. Private services will be held at a later date.



