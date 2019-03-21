|
WRIGHT, Kyren Earl Age 18 of Dayton, departed this life March 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, March 22, 2019 at REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES, 3011 Oakridge Dr., with Pastor Paul Mitchell, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019