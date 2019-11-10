|
|
DAVENPORT, L. C. "Pete" Age 76, of Dayton, born January 26, 1943 in Troy, AL, passed peacefully November 1, 2019. L.C. retired from GM/Delco Moraine after 22 years. He was a former member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Lovell; parents, Howard and Annie Davenport; sisters, Annie Howard Peoples, Margie Sanders; granddaughter, Paige Olivia Jones. He leaves to cherish loving memories, his brothers, Ray and Jewel Davenport; sisters, Pam (Bobby) Estelle, Evonne Pate, Sandra Lewis; children, Alicia J. (Ricky) Jones, Steven L. (Mia) Davenport, Cherylann M. (Tyrone) Files; six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, November 11, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019