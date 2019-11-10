Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for L. DAVENPORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. C. DAVENPORT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. C. DAVENPORT Obituary
DAVENPORT, L. C. "Pete" Age 76, of Dayton, born January 26, 1943 in Troy, AL, passed peacefully November 1, 2019. L.C. retired from GM/Delco Moraine after 22 years. He was a former member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Lovell; parents, Howard and Annie Davenport; sisters, Annie Howard Peoples, Margie Sanders; granddaughter, Paige Olivia Jones. He leaves to cherish loving memories, his brothers, Ray and Jewel Davenport; sisters, Pam (Bobby) Estelle, Evonne Pate, Sandra Lewis; children, Alicia J. (Ricky) Jones, Steven L. (Mia) Davenport, Cherylann M. (Tyrone) Files; six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, November 11, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -